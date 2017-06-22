Multiple shots fired around Lincoln

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating three cases of shots fired Wednesday.

At around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Officers were called to 1000 block of G Street. Police said a 28 year old woman a shell casing inside of her apartment. LPD doesn't know where the gun was fired.

Later in the afternoon at the 1300 block of Hudson, police responded to reports of a gun fired inside of a home. A 73-year-old man said he heard several shots. Officers discovered shell casings were found inside the home.

At around 6:30 p.m., a 19-year old-woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police are investigating where the shooting happened.