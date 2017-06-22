Details for Uncle Sam Jam Celebration announced

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Mayor Beutler's Office

Mayor Chris Beutler today invited area residents to the City’s annual Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day celebration at Oak Lake Park, Monday, July 3. Activities will begin at 3 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The group’s dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Parliament, James Brown and Stevie Wonder. Visit Souldawg.com for more band information.

The fireworks are sponsored by Pepsi-Cola and presented by J & M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa. The show will be set to music provided by NRG Media/Broadcast House and aired on its four radio stations – B107.3 FM, Froggy 98.1 FM, 105.3 Wow FM and KLIN 1400 AM. The Lincoln Journal Star also is a partner in the celebration.

The City Parks and Recreation Department will provide free family activities beginning at 3 p.m. with canoeing, disc golf, bingo, NEOS, horseshoes and much more. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon in the main parking lot. VFW Post 3606 will conduct the flag-lowering ceremony at 8:25 p.m.

Ample free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area. More parking can be found at the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. The public is encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

Parking also is available at Haymarket Garage, 9th and “Q” streets and Marketplace Garage, 10th and “Q” streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations:

Haymarket Parking Garage, 9th and Q Streets

Gold's bus stop, 11th & O Streets

County-City building complex - northeast corner of 9th and H Streets and southeast corner of 9th and K Streets. Free parking is available in two lots - one bounded by 9th, 10th, G and H and one bounded by 9th, 10th, K and L

Handi-Van service is available for those eligible, and reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109.

In case of inclement weather, the musical performance, food vendors, fireworks display and radio broadcasts will be rescheduled to the same location and times on Wednesday, July 5. Many of the family activities and kids’ games also would be rescheduled.

Fireworks other than those used in the official City display are prohibited in the park during the celebration. Fireworks are prohibited in all City parks at all times. City ordinance allows the sale and use of permissible fireworks in the City only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4 of each year.

Attendees are reminded that Lincoln City parks are now tobacco-free. City policy prohibits use of any form of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes and chew or dip, in any park areas or facilities designated as tobacco-free.

The Red Cross will have first aid available. Alcohol and personal water craft are prohibited in the park. All pets are required to wear a leash in the park, and residents are discouraged from bringing pets to the park during the fireworks display.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: uncle sam jam) for more information.