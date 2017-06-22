Beatrice man accused of punching infant, toddler, their mom - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Beatrice man accused of punching infant, toddler, their mom

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities have charged a Beatrice man accused of punching an infant, a toddler and their mom.
        25-year-old Zachary Bond is charged with felony child abuse, terroristic threats and domestic assault. Gage County Jail records say he remained in custody Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.
        A court document says the woman told investigators that Bond exploded in anger Sunday as he complained about his life, causing the 1-year-old to cry. She says Bond shook the girl and punched her. The woman says he then punched her repeatedly.        

        She says Bond erupted again a couple hours later, causing the 3-year-old to cry. She says Bond spanked the boy and held a pillow over his face until she intervened.

