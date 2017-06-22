Bicyclists set out for 30th Tour de Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

Nearly 500 bicyclists are in their second day of travel along the more than 200-mile Tour de Nebraska route.

The annual ride began Wednesday and goes through Sunday.

Riders traveled from St. Paul to Loup City on Wednesday and will travel to Broken Bow on Thursday. Cyclists will then spend the night Friday at Ord. They'll have their choice of various side trips Saturday and will spend the night in Ord again before riding back to St. Paul Sunday.

Riders cycled more than 45 miles Wednesday and will go 65 miles Thursday.

Tour special projects director Charlie Schilling says the route this year showcases the Nebraska's landscape and beauty.

The event was founded by Rich and Susan Rodenburg and is in its 30th year.