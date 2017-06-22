Driver killed in Platte County crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver killed in Platte County crash

Driver killed in Platte County crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

MONROE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 36-year-old driver died after his car struck a bridge railing and rolled in Platte County.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday, about a half mile (1 kilometer) north of Monroe. The Platte County Sheriff's Office says the car drifted off the roadway into the railing.        

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office identified him as Robert Clifford, who lived in Cedar Rapids.

The crash is being investigated.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.