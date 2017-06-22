Driver killed in Platte County crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MONROE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 36-year-old driver died after his car struck a bridge railing and rolled in Platte County.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday, about a half mile (1 kilometer) north of Monroe. The Platte County Sheriff's Office says the car drifted off the roadway into the railing.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office identified him as Robert Clifford, who lived in Cedar Rapids.

The crash is being investigated.