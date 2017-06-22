Lincoln man takes plea deal in slaying of roommate - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln man takes plea deal in slaying of roommate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has taken a plea deal in the slaying of his roommate.

Online court records say 45-year-old Trenton Reiner pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the charge. His sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Police say Reiner killed 35-year-old Robert Leazer sometime after May 7 last year in the mobile home they shared. An autopsy showed Leazer died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police were called to the Contempo Lincoln Mobile Home Park on May 26 to check on reports that Reiner was breaking the windows of his car. Officers found Leazer's decomposing body inside the home.

