Belmont neighborhood is the site for this year's Streets Alive! festival

Lincoln's Belmont neighborhood has seen a lot of violence lately, including a string of arson attacks and multiple homicides. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln says that's one of the reasons they chose it for this year's Streets Alive! event.

"The community is amazing," said Ashley Carlson, who works for the organization. "They always gather together and rally and we just wanted to bring some positivity to the neighborhood."

This year the event is happening Sunday, September 10th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Every two years, the group picks a different Lincoln neighborhood to host the festival.



"They can bike, skate, they can walk, they can stroll, they can dance," said Micheal Thompson, who's overseeing some of the event. ".Streets Alive is an outdoor movement festival that lets people literally play in the streets."

They want to promote wellness, while also supporting the neighborhood of choice, in this case, Belmont.

"We search the city and look for neighborhoods that might be overlooked or need certain health resources," Carlson said.

The two-mile route will incorporate parks, trails, and businesses, with more than 100 exhibitors. It gives the area a chance to show off, and includes a neighborhood project to promote economic development. This year's project is a proposed picnic shelter in Belmont Park.