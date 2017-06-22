Body discovered at crash site hours after truck hit garage

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) _ An early morning crash into an apartment building in the Omaha suburb of Ralston led police to the body of a 23-year-old man in a nearby garage.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a pickup truck smashed into the garage. The driver, and sole occupant of the truck, suffered only minor injuries.

But apartment managers cleaning debris from the crash site hours later discovered the body of Jessi Domingo in a nearby garage, bringing police back to the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of Domingo's death and whether it was connected to the crash.