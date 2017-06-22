Gas line hit near Highway 2 and Old Cheney

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A busy area in Lincoln was shut down due to a gas leak Thursday.

A construction crew hit a line line just north of Highway 2 and Old Cheney.

It was behind some businesses near the intersection.

Buildings in the area had to be evacuated.

Black Hills Energy came in and pinched off the line.

The area is now open again.