Senate Health Care proposal causes concern among Nebraskans

Senate Republicans could be getting closer to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

They released a draft of their American Health Care Act Thursday morning.

Right now, the Medicaid program is jointly funded by the Federal Government and the State.

The new plan could cut that federal funding by hundreds of billions of dollars nation wide.

Less federal funding means potentially less access to care in our state.

"What that means is we are just not going to have enough money to cover the program,” James Goddard, Director of Nebraska Appleseed Health Care Access, said. “The state will have to make some really tough choices. Do you cover kids or do you cover kids with disabilities or do you cover seniors?"

Broken down, the Senate's plan would delay cuts to Medicaid expansion.

James Goddard with Nebraska Appleseed says this delay is going to cost us.

"If we extend the program another year, without spending more money, the bill would cut Medicaid even deeper than the house proposal to make up the difference for paying for expansion," Goddard, said.

He says the per–capita–cap given to the state can’t keep up with changing inflation rates.

A representative with the Nebraska GOP says we can fiscally handle it.

"We would like to see the states administer it in a way that makes the most fiscal sense,” Kenny Zoeller, Nebraska GOP, said. “The states needs for the disabled and the elderly and pregnant population in California are going to be vastly different than the needs here in Nebraska.”

It's up to the Senate to vote.

I reached out to senator Sasse, one of his spokesman replied saying the Senator is still digging into the text of the draft and declines to comment at this time.

Senator Fischers office did not respond to our requests to comment.