Child drowns in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb.- A 10-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after drowning in a back yard pool.

Officers responded to a residence near 4th Street and Woolworth Avenue just before 12:30 p.m..

10-year-old William Chapman was found unresponsive in the pool.

Officers say medics transported William to Nebraska Medical Center where he was declared dead.