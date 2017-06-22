Graduate hotel has official opening

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

While the outside of the old Holiday Inn building looks the same, minus a brand new sign- reading Graduate- the hotel, located on 9th and P has been through a lot of changes.

The Graduate hotel opened just three weeks ago, but its unique atmosphere has the hotel officials excited.

"We all have times in our lives when we look back on and have these positive memories of what it was like to go to college and I think that AJ Capital and what they've done with their Graduates is they've brought that to life," Troy Terwillinger, general manager said.

Graduate Hotels are made to bring back that glory day, college town feeling, he said. In fact, all eight Graduate hotels are located in college towns.

Terwillinger said he's proud Lincoln is one of them.

Because it's not just about a throwback to an earlier time, it's a throwback to Nebraska history.

"In our hotel you'll find a lot of heritage to the state of Nebraska, to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and even the city of Lincoln," he said.

The decor throughout the hotel pays homage to famous UNL graduates, Johnny Carson, Brook Berringer and Edward Perkins.

Terwillinger said the hotel designers got much of the decor, and inspiration, from traveling thrift shops of Nebraska.

His favorite part is a roller skate bedside lamp sitting on a 1970's television that represents Lincoln's Roller Skating Museum and Johnny Carson.

While every part of the hotel has had major changes to it since it was a Holiday Inn, the basics stayed the same. There are 131 rooms, fitness room, pool, restaurant and bar.

It's all just a bit more nostalgic.

A few Lincoln residents took a tour of the hotel Thursday, and Milt and Linda Schmidt said the Graduate takes them right back to the 70's.