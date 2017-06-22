AAA travel forecast for Independence Day

By the Numbers: Independence Day Travel Forecast 44.2 million Americans are expected to travel → 2.9% more than last year

Hotel prices will average $185 → the same as last year AAA: INDEPENDENCE DAY TRAVELERS TO SET NEW RECORD 44.2 Million Americans Expected to Travel Independence Day Weekend OMAHA, NE , (June 22, 2017) – AAA forecasts more Americans will travel this Independence Day than ever before. A record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways; an increase of 1.3 million Americans from last year’s holiday. “This Independence Day will be historic,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Traveler numbers are up and prices are down, adding to what has already been a bustling summer travel season. The biggest factors driving growth are low gas prices, strong employment, rising incomes, and higher consumer confidence; but overall Americans just love to travel, and want to do something fun for this mid-summer tradition.” Most-Traveled Summer Holiday The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4. Independence Day is usually the most-traveled of the “big 3” summer holidays. While Memorial and Labor Day holidays often attract a similar number of total travelers, Independence Day commonly attracts 12-13 percent more. “More people travel for Independence Day, because it falls in the middle of summer when school is out,” Evans said. “Families can easily plan extended vacations for this holiday without worrying about school calendars.” By the Numbers: Independence Day Travel Forecast 44.2 million Americans are expected to travel → 2.9% more than last year 37.5 million Americans will drive → 2.9% more than last year 3.4 million Americans will fly → 4.6% more than last yea r 3.3 million Americans will take other modes of transportation → 1.4% more than last year Prices are on par or lower than last year Gas prices could hit 13-year lows for the holiday Airfares will average $186 → 10% less than last year Daily car rental rates will average $65 → 14% less than last year Hotel prices will average $185 → the same as last year

