NE Democratic Party removes official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Democratic Party has removed a party official from his post after he was recorded saying he was glad U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise got shot and he wished the Louisiana Republican had died.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says Phil Montag was ousted Thursday as co-chairman of the party's technology committee, a volunteer position. State Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says the party doesn't tolerate violent rhetoric.

