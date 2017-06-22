NE Democratic Party removes official - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NE Democratic Party removes official

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Democratic Party has removed a party official from his post after he was recorded saying he was glad U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise got shot and he wished the Louisiana Republican had died.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says Phil Montag was ousted Thursday as co-chairman of the party's technology committee, a volunteer position. State Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says the party doesn't tolerate violent rhetoric.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.