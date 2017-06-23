Police arrest two after meth bust

Lincoln Police seized a quarter pound of meth and several other drugs in a traffic stop.

Police say Tara Ellington, 42, and Erich Thixton, 29, were pulled over for not signaling a turn, near West Dawes and NW 4th St.

Police say the searched the car on probable cause. The officer found a quarter pound of meth, two meth pipes, 9.8 grams of marijuana, digital scales, pills, and some cash.

Both were cited for for intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money while violating state statutes, and possession of drug paraphernalia.