Boy drowned in backyard pool, Omaha police say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Omaha authorities say a boy has drowned in a backyard pool.
        The Omaha Police Department says the boy was found unresponsive in the pool a little after noon Thursday. Police say the boy was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
        Police identified the boy as 10-year-old William Chapman. He would have turned 11 next month.

