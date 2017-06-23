Boy drowned in backyard pool, Omaha police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Omaha authorities say a boy has drowned in a backyard pool.

The Omaha Police Department says the boy was found unresponsive in the pool a little after noon Thursday. Police say the boy was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the boy as 10-year-old William Chapman. He would have turned 11 next month.