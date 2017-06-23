Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Day care worker gets 26-60 years for molesting girls under 3

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls under 3 at day cares where he worked.
        A judge gave 25-year-old Mark Mays 26 to 60 years at Mays' sentencing Thursday in Omaha.        

        Omaha police say investigators found photos of the genitals of toddler girls on Mays' phone. Police believe Mays molested at least eight toddlers and had worked at two child day care centers in Omaha since May 2015.
        Mays had pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual assault after prosecutors lowered the charge and no contest to two pornography production counts. Prosecutors also dropped three porn counts in exchange for Mays' pleas.

