Officials trucking in medical training to rural Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is trucking in medical training to rural parts of the state.

The Omaha medical school has stationed identically equipped trucks in Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, where the school's College of Nursing has divisions.

Officials say hospitals or health care facilities in small towns regularly have to send staffers long distances for training, and not all staffers are able to go because they have to run calls or operate facilities. The trucks take the trainers and emergency room and ambulance simulation devices to them.

The customized trucks are paid for by a $5.5 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.