Free Shred Day at West Gate Bank allows people to get rid of up to three boxes of personal items free of charge.

West Gate Bank and the Better Business Bureau are partnering to provide free paper shredding service of personal documents. It will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at West Gate Bank on 60th and Old Cheney.

Teresa Stitcher of the Better Business Bureau said, "We want people to bring documents that they have their Social Security number on or their Medicare number on, or any other identifying sensitive equipment. This is a chance to get it shredded on the spot for free."

30 volunteers from both companies will be on hand to help. They also encourage people to bring non-perishable food items for the Lincoln Food Bank.

"Last year, we raised $1,000 for the Food Bank due to the generosity of people who came through and we filled two big barrels full of food," said Stitcher.

Organizers say it's part of an effort to prevent identity theft and keep those documents out of the hands of would-be-criminals. They've been doing this for 10 years and get close to 100 people.

Officials say, it's especially important to be vigilant when protecting your personal information, with identity theft becoming more prevalent. The latest data shows that one in four people will be the victim of some form of identity theft in their lifetime.

"It's the best way to protect yourself from your identification information being taken or used by someone else, and that's happening more readily," says Stitcher.

Officials say, it's an important service and encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity.

West Gate bank says if you come in, you can just hand them your papers and they will shred them right on the spot.

