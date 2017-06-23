Wiseman named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN – Nebraska track and field senior Drew Wiseman was named the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year for NCAA Division I Men's Track and Field on Friday.

Wiseman, a two-time Academic All-American, brings Nebraska's all-time nation-leading total to 329 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, 58 of whom are Nebraska track and field student-athletes. The track and field program has produced at least one first-team Academic All-American each of the past eight years.

A native of Bismarck, North Dakota, Wiseman recorded a 3.97 GPA majoring in electrical engineering. He is the second men's Husker track and field athlete to be named the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year, joining John Welk in 2015. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships this season, Wiseman earned his second career NCAA Elite 90 Award for having the top GPA of any student-athlete competing at the championships. He also was named Nebraska's 2016-17 Male Student-Athlete of the Year in April at the annual student-athlete awards night.

Wiseman earned three first-team All-America honors with the 4x400-meter relay in his career, as well as two second-team All-America honors in the 400-meter hurdles and one in the 4x400-meter relay for a total of six career All-America honors. He finished his career as part of the Huskers' indoor school-record 4x400-meter relay time of 3:04.83, which earned them the silver medal at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.