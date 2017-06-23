Nebraska Swimming and Diving releases 2017-18 schedule

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-The Nebraska swimming and diving team will face a challenging 2017-18 schedule after going a perfect 6-0 in dual competition a year ago.

The Huskers open their 2017-18 campaign with the annual Scarlet vs. Cream Intrasquad at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m., before beginning regular-season dual competition against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Nebraska will face the Panthers on Friday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

The Big Red will hold its regular-season home opener at the Devaney Natatorium on Saturday, Oct. 21, when the Huskers battle Iowa State at Noon.

Nebraska will be on the road in November, starting with a road dual at Arkansas on Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. The following day the Huskers head to Lawrence, Kan., to take on the Jayhawks at 11 a.m.

Nebraska's divers will travel to Minneapolis to compete at the Minnesota Invitational, Nov. 9-11. The Big Ten Dual Meet Challenge is set for Nov. 11-12 with times and location still to be determined.

The Huskers will compete at the Mizzou Inivitational, Nov. 16-18, before making the first of four visits to Columbus, Ohio. Nebraska's first journey to the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion will be for USA Winter Nationals, Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Following the semester break, the Huskers return to action at Omaha on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.

Nebraska then plays host to the first of two Big Ten duals by battling Illinois at the Devaney Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. The dual with the Fighting Illini will be Senior Day for the Huskers.

NU continues Big Ten competition by traveling to Piscataway, N.J., to face Rutgers, Jan. 26-27. It will be the first time the Huskers have faced Rutgers in dual action as Big Ten foes. The two-day dual begins Friday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., before concluding on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

The Huskers return to Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 10-11 for the Ohio State Winter Invitational starting at 10 a.m. That meet will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2018 Big Ten Championships at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Feb. 14-18.

The NCAA Last Chance meets are set for Feb. 24-25 with times and locations to be announced.

The Husker divers will travel to Minneapolis for the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, March 5-7. The NCAA Championships are set for March 14-17 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

2017-18 Swimming and Diving Schedule

Friday, Oct. 6 - Scarlet vs. Cream Intrasquad-5 p.m. (Devaney Natatorium)

Friday, Oct. 13 - at Northern Iowa-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 - Iowa State-Noon (Devaney Natatorium)

Friday, Nov. 3 - at Arkansas-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 - at Kansas-11 a.m.

Nov. 9-11 - Minnesota Invitational (Diving Only)-9 a.m.

Nov. 11-12 - Big Ten Dual Meet Challenge-TBA

Nov. 16-18 - Mizzou Invitational-10 a.m.

Nov. 29-Dec. 2 - USA Swimming Winter Nationals-TBA (Columbus, Ohio)

Saturday, Jan. 13 - at Omaha-11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 - Illinois-11 a.m. (Devaney Natatorium)

Friday, Jan. 26 - at Rutgers-4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 - at Rutgers-9 a.m.

Feb. 10-11 - Ohio State Winter Invitational-10 a.m. (Columbus, Ohio)

Feb. 14-17 - Big Ten Championships-TBA (Columbus, Ohio)

Feb. 24-25 - NCAA Last Chance Meets-TBA

March 5-7 - NCAA Zone D Diving Championships-TBA (Minneapolis)

March 14-17 - NCAA Championships-TBA (Columbus, Ohio)