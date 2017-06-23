Firework fundraiser for little boy fighting illness

At first sight, Hunter Whisler is your typical 3–year–old boy.

He loves to play, slide, run, and climb.

Hunter won't be able to move like this forever.

"He will start to lose his ability to run and walk and all the things like that," Natalie, Whisler, Hunter’s mother, said.

He has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a rare, genetic disease, almost always specific to males, which cause weakness in the muscles.

"We were so sad and it just, you know, it kind of just broke our hearts, Whisler, said. “He has shown us so many good things and he has taught us to just really cherish the small things in life."

So they are taking the diagnosis with a bang.

This Fourth of July holiday, they are opening a firework stand in Waverly to support Hunter and other children fighting Duchenne.

"There is no cure for Duchenne yet, but that is all we want," Whisler, said.

Portions of the money raised will support Hunter's medical needs and fund research for a cure.

There is no way to ensure it, but each dollar spent may mean one more step for Hunter.

Hunter's family is working with the Waverly Lions Club to host it.

The club helped with legal approval.

The tent will be set up at the True Value, near 140th and Guildford St. from this Sunday to July 4th, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year, Hunter and his family hope you will be their light, and ignite a movement for a cure.

The firework stand will have all the usual fireworks for sale. Again, it opens Sunday.

They will also have a raffle for $1,000 dollars worth of fireworks.