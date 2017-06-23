Ricketts announces review of the Nebraska State Patrol

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Starting immediately, The Nebraska State Patrol will undergo a comprehensive review process.

Governor Pete Ricketts says it was prompted after several concerns were raised.

One of these concerns being outdated bullet proof vests, another is how a fatal crash in Western Nebraska in October was handled within the department.

"How that was handled internally came about, a grievance that was filed with regard to vests for our troopers and other anecdotal concerns that have been raised throughout all levels of the organization,” Ricketts said.

The review process will examine policies, practices and leadership.

The goal is to get ahead of these issues and be proactive, rather than reactive, he said.

He also said it’s not punitive, just to make improvements.

"This is not some sort of criminal investigation or something we're looking to see how we can do process improvement,” Ricketts said. “Process improvement is a part of every successful organization.”

The investigation will be lead by Human Resource Officer Jason Jackson.

He's planning an intense look into NSP.

"The intent will be comprehensive in nature,” Jackson said. “A complete review of everything from the policies, procedures, practices, training, leadership conduct– all of which influence overall organizational performance."

Ricketts says it's important to respond concerns in this review.

"If somebody is questioning the way we operate we always want to make sure that we've got 100 percent confidence in our state patrol,” Ricketts said. “So if there're concerns out there that are being raised we want to address them seriously.

Governor Ricketts says the review will last at least several weeks.

When finished, the results of the review will be made public.