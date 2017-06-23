Lincoln Children's Museum holds date night for moms, sons

Love was in the air Friday night - at least near 14th and P.

Hundreds of women left their husbands at home and hit the Lincoln Children's Museum with their sons and grandsons.

It was part of the Museum's first ever 'Little Dudes Date Night.'

"We are having a little dudes date night tonight.It's our first one so we are pretty excited," said Nicole Chancellor, who attended with her son Brantley.

The sold out event featured all kinds of fun activities, from archery to ballroom dancing and even martial arts lessons.

Despite some of their dates still wearing diapers, ask any lady in the room and they'd tell you it was the best date they'd ever been on.

"I've been on many dates with the little dudes, but this is by far the best date," said Abbie Rea, who attended with her two sons.

"Well this is the first one with Braxton and with him being the first grandson it's pretty high up there," said Shannon Dalton, who attended with her daughter and grandson Braxton.

While mom might have been playing the role of date, the boys got to play pretend as pilots, astronauts, chefs and policemen on the museum's attractions.

And forget any traditional dating rules - the women all paid and there were plenty of public displays of affection.

This is an annual event, so if you missed it you'll have to wait until next year.

You can find more events at the Lincoln Children's Museum's website: http://www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events-camps/featured-events/featured.html.