Former Lincoln Star Poehling selected in NHL Draft first round

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

Chicago, Ill. - The Montreal Canadiens selected Lincoln Stars alum Ryan Poehling with the 25th overall selection in the 2017 National Hockey League Draft on Friday at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

"It is unbelievable," Poehling said. "It is an honor to be a part of the organization. I was excited leading up to the draft...then when I got drafted it hit me and I can not get this smile off my face."

Entering his sophomore season at St. Cloud State University, Poehling becomes the 40th Stars alum selected in the history of the NHL Draft. The 6’2,” 177 pound forward posted two (2) goals and two (2) assists through nine (9) games with the Stars during the 2015-2016 season. Poehling recorded 13 points through 35 games during his freshman season at St. Cloud State University. The Lakeville, Minn. native has represented the United States at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and helped the U.S. win gold at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship. He also participated in the 2016 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game.

Poehling is the second first-round pick team history and the third alum drafted to the Canadiens. The 2017 NHL Draft marks the seventh-consecutive draft where a Stars alum has been selected.

Seven players with USHL ties were selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 2017 NHL Draft will continue with Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m.