Murder victim's family able to file lawsuit against mental healt - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of her family

Murder victim's family able to file lawsuit against mental health facility

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The parents of a young woman strangled by her boyfriend and dumped in an open cemetery grave will be allowed to pursue their lawsuit against an Omaha mental treatment facility where the boyfriend was being held. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday that the lawsuit Melissa Rodriguez's parents filed against Lasting Hope Recovery Center of Catholic Health Initiatives should not have been dismissed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.