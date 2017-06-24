Four Stars selected on Day Two of NHL Entry Draft

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

Lincoln, Neb. - Four (4) players with Lincoln Stars ties were selected on the second day of the 2017 NHL Draft on Saturday at United Center in Chicago, Ill.

The Stars finished the 2017 NHL Draft with five (5) players selected for a total of 44 in team history. The 2017 NHL Draft marked the eighth consecutive draft with at least one (1) Stars alum selected and featured the second-most alumni chosen in a single draft in team history.*

"Any day our players and prospects are recognized by the NHL it is a great day for those kids, their families and our organization," Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. "It is rewarding to see these kids reach a goal of theirs and we are extremely proud of all of them."

Ryan Poehling - Montreal Canadiens - 1st Round (25th Overall)

Entering his sophomore season at St. Cloud State University, Ryan Poehling becomes the second-highest Stars alumni selected in the history of the NHL Draft. The 6’2,” 177-pound forward posted two (2) goals and two (2) assists through nine (9) USHL games in the 2015-2016 season. Poehling recorded 13 points through 35 games during his freshman season at St. Cloud State University. The Lakeville, Minn. native has represented the United States at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and helped the U.S. win gold at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship. He also participated in the 2016 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game.

Jack Badini - Anaheim Ducks - 3rd Round (91st Overall )

The Harvard University commit posted 56 points through 144 USHL games and 14 points through 85 games with the Stars from 2014-2016. The 6’0,” 203-pound forward won the 2017 Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel.

Wyatt Kalynuk - Philadelphia Flyers - 7th Round (196th Overall)

The University of Wisconsin commit and 6'0," 168-pound defenseman registered 15 assists in 55 games with the Stars during the 2014-2015 season. Kalynuk played the last two (2) seasons with the Bloomington Thunder, bringing his career total to 71 points in 175 career games. He participated in the 2015 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Cayden Primeau - Montreal Canadiens - 7th Round (199th Overall)

The Northeastern University commit and 6'3," 179-pound goalie posted a 14-11-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and .895 save percentage in his first USHL season. The Voorhees, N.J. native has represented the United States at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and the 2016 World Junior A Challenge, where he helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal. Primeau also participated in the 2016 USA Hockey/CCM All-American Prospects Game and the 2017 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Sammy Walker - Tampa Bay Lightning - 7th Round (200th Overall)

The University of Minnesota commit played four (4) USHL games last season after finishing his junior year at Edina High School where he recorded 128 points through 116 career games. The 5’11,” 150-pound forward was selected by the Stars in the third round of the 2015 USHL Phase I Draft.

More than 45 players with USHL ties were selected in the 2017 NHL Draft, marking the fifth straight year the league has had more than 30 players drafted.