Griffith, Otto win USATF Junior titles

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Nebraska freshmen Isaiah Griffith and Sydney Otto won their events at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships on Saturday night in Sacramento, California. With Griffith's win in the triple jump and Otto's javelin title, the two earn a spot on the U.S. Junior National Team that will compete at the Pan American Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, from July 21-23.

Griffith posted an all-time best on his final triple jump attempt, a wind-aided 53-2 1/4 (16.21m). It was the sixth-best mark in NU history in any conditions. Otto threw a personal-best 160-6 (48.93m) on her fifth attempt, which ranks eighth in NU history.

The top two qualifiers in each event qualified for the U.S. team that will compete in Peru next month.

