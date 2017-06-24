Roughriders motorcycle group raises big money

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Being a biker in Lincoln isn’t all about motorcycles, tattoos and leather jackets.

The Roughriders proved that Saturday in their annual fundraiser.

They hosted a poker run, and what they called, a party.

It wasn't just for fun.

The events were for a cause bigger then themselves.

"This is our major fundraiser for the year, and we're trying to accumulate as much money as we can get on our poker run today so we can disseminate it in the Lincoln community,” Jeff Barnes, Roughrider president said.

They say they had record turnout, with 141 bikers signed up for the poker run and the back room at Madsen’s packed full.

To further raise funds, they had two auctions and raffle tickets.

They had a goal to raise $10,000 and doubled that by the end of the night- raising about $20,000, Barnes said.

This says a lot about the biking community, said Lyn Leach, member of Roughriders.

"It's hard to find a community that gives more, that maybe has less, but gives more, that cares more,” Leach said. “I think some of the stigma of motorcycle riders being menacing or causing trouble—totally wrong when it comes to the people that are in this room."

All the money raised will benefit the community.

"people that have terminal illness, that have cancer, they have death in the family and can't afford to bury a loved one,” Leach said.

They’ve given more than $300,000 total over the years.

While the cause is solemn...it was an exciting night.

Especially for six–year–old Matthew Chauche.

He was named a junior roughrider.

He even got a vest to match his grandpa's.

He said his favorite part about being a roughrider is helping people.