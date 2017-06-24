Saltdogs fall to AirHogs 2-1

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – The Lincoln Saltdogs managed a season-low three hits and lost to the Texas AirHogs 2-1 on Saturday night.

AirHogs (9-26) starter Michael Freeman earned the win by holding Saltdogs (23-12) hitters to just one hit in seven innings. He struck out eight batters and worked around six walks.

Seth Webster was charged with the loss despite notching his sixth straight quality start. The Saltdogs sidearmer went seven innings and surrendered two runs on seven hits. He struck out seven batters and did not issue a walk.

Texas got on the board first for their first lead of the series. Trevor Sealey started the bottom of the fourth inning with a single. Then, he stole second base and moved to third base on a wild pitch. Webster struck out the next two batters before giving up a double to Denis Phipps to allow the first run of the game.

The AirHogs extended their lead in the next inning. Ryan Wagner started the frame with a triple to the left-center field gap. He scored when Beamer Weems singled in the next at bat.

The Saltdogs did not manage a hit until the top of the sixth inning when Curt Smith reached on an infield single. Their first run came in the top of the eighth inning. Brandon Jacobs launched a home run over the left field wall to make the score 2-1. It was his sixth homer of the season.

Ivan Marin singled with two outs in the top of the ninth inning against closer Luis de la Cruz, who blew two saves in Lincoln earlier this season. Marin was able to steal second base but was left there as de la Cruz was able to secure the last out of the game.

Smith played in his 331st game of his Lincoln Saltdogs career, moving him past Matt Forgatch for the fifth most games played in franchise history. He also extended his hitting streak to 17 games. Jacobs’ home run extended his on base streak to 25 games. Manager Bobby Brown was ejected in the top of the seventh inning. It is the fourth time he has been ejected this season. The game was played in a season-low 2:26.