Envirorun promotes environmental education

Some people here in the capitol city laced up their shoes this morning to help the environment.

The goal of the annual "Envirorun is to give experts in environmental fields an opportunity to speak and educate other on a wide variety of topics.

The event started with a short run around Antelope Valley and then an LES employee discussed the company's renewable energy efforts.

Jamie Carson, one of the founders of the event said, "It was founded in Washington D.C. about 5 years ago and the purpose of the event was to bring together the environmental community. It's an opportunity for people in the community to network to hear from experts in the field across sectors and disciplines."



Envirorun is a non-profit organization, and they hope to have an even bigger turnout next time!



