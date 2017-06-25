Area priests battle it out on the softball field for a cause

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln and Omaha priests left their white collars at home and laced up their shoes for a friendly game of softball at Haymarket Park tonight.

It was the third annual I-80 Collar Softball game that gives the diocese of Lincoln and the Archdiocese of Omaha the chance to battle it out on the field.

Lincoln bishop James Conley was confident in his team.

"We've won two years in a row so this is kind of our challenge,” Conley said.

The competition between was fierce, he said.

"I'll tell you, priests can get pretty competitive," Conley said.

There were many in attendance who had confidence in the team- one of those is 11-year-old Noah Philson, bat-boy for the Lincoln team.

"We've demolished them every other year, so I think we're gonna win,” Philson said.

He wasn’t the only supporter- some even offered their advice to the team

"Don't give up! Even if you lose, you're still a winner because the vocation is always the winner,” said 11-year-old Will Betahune.

He was right, the vocation is what Sunday’s game was really about, Conley said.

"It's sponsored by the Nights of Columbus and all the proceeds go to the vocations office of both archdiocese of Omaha and diocese of Lincoln to help support our seminarians, cost of their education and to support vocations."

It’s good for the church, but also its priests, Conley said.

"This is good for priests to get out here and get some good exercise and breathe fresh air and be with our people in a very informal casual setting,” Conley said.

The Lincoln diocese did continue their winning streak with a final score of 21–17.