Area priests battle it out on the softball field for a cause

Motorcycle group raises $20,000 for Lincoln community.More >>
An early morning crash into an apartment building in the Omaha suburb of Ralston led police to the body of a 23-year-old man in a nearby garage.More >>
Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services: Health Alerts Issued for Pawnee Lake, Iron Horse Trail Lake Lincoln - The state has issued health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County.More >>
11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs. She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...More >>
Authorities say a 10-year-old Kansas boy died after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck in southwest Nebraska.More >>
Authorities have charged a Beatrice man accused of punching an infant, a toddler and their mom.More >>
Lincoln Police seized a quarter pound of meth and several other drugs in a traffic stop.More >>
Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced an agency-wide review of the Nebraska State Patrol. Ricketts, a Republican, revealed the review Friday in a news conference.More >>
