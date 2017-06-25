Saltdogs lose 2-1, split series with AirHogs

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – The Texas AirHogs (10-26) held the Lincoln Saltdogs (23-13) to just five hits on the way to a 2-1 win on Sunday night.

Tyler Bremer earned the win for Texas as he lasted seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits. He struck out four batters without issuing a walk. He retired 14 straight batters to end his night.

Rookie Ben McKendall was charged with the loss for the Saltdogs. He lasted 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked five batters compared to three strikeouts.

The Saltdogs got on the board first with a run in the top of the second inning. Tommy Mendonca, who started his first game since June 15th, started the frame with a double to center field. Two batters later, Christian Ibarra singled to left field to score Mendonca.

Texas gained the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Trevor Sealey started the inning with a walk and Jake Taylor singled two batters later. Denis Phipps hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Sealey to tie the game. Then, Levi Scott walked and Ryan Wagner singled to score Taylor and give Texas the 2-1 lead. Saltdogs catcher Brent Dean caught Wagner stealing to end the inning.

The AirHogs completed the scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ryne Willard singled off reliever J.R. Bunda to begin the frame. Casio Grider doubled two batters later to send Willard in. Then, Jake Taylor singled and Levi Scott doubled to make it 4-1. Matt Portland came on to get the last out of the inning.

The Saltdogs threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth and ninth innings but hit into double plays to end the innings.

The teams split the series, ending a streak of five straight series wins for the Saltdogs. Curt Smith hit the ball hard a couple times but did not record a hit, ending his 17 game hitting streak. Brandon Jacobs notched a hit, extending his on-base streak to 25 games.