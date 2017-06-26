LPD Investigating Early Morning Robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD Investigating Early Morning Robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery early this morning.

It happened in the area of 70th and O streets around 3:30 this morning.

Officers say they are looking for two suspects who fled the area on foot.

We'll continue to bring you more details when they become available.

