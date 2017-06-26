LPD Investigating Early Morning Robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery early this morning.More >>
It was the third annual I-80 Collar Softball game that gives the diocese of Lincoln and the Archdiocese of Omaha the chance to battle it out on the field.More >>
Motorcycle group raises $20,000 for Lincoln community.More >>
An early morning crash into an apartment building in the Omaha suburb of Ralston led police to the body of a 23-year-old man in a nearby garage.More >>
Lincoln Police seized a quarter pound of meth and several other drugs in a traffic stop.More >>
