2 men wounded in shooting at party in eastern Nebraska

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say two young men have been shot at a party in eastern Nebraska.

The shooting occurred in rural Washington County, south of Fort Calhoun. Authorities say deputies were called to a Fort Calhoun residence around 2 a.m. Sunday, where one of the wounded men had been taken by a friend. The wounded man was identified as 19-year-old Jordan Franklin, of Wahoo. He was taken to an Omaha hospital.

The other wounded man was identified as 18-year-old Caleb Thompson-Scheleiger, also of Wahoo. He also was taken to an Omaha hospital.

Deputies say a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and use of a firearm.

