New York man involved in brawl sentenced to Nebraska prison

AUBURN, Neb. (AP)

A former Peru State College basketball player has been given one to six years in a Nebraska prison for his role in a brawl.

Jeffland Neverson, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced last week in Nemaha County District Court in Auburn. He'd pleaded no contest and was convicted of felony assault. Prosecutors dropped two related charges in exchange. The judge credited him with 106 days already served in jail.

Authorities say the crimes occurred after a fight broke out Sept. 17 last year about a block from the Peru State stadium in Peru, which is 56 miles (89 kilometers) south of Omaha. Several Peru State football and basketball players were involved. At least three of the athletes required medical treatment.