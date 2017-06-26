Overnight Walgreens Robbery

Lincoln Police are looking for two people suspected of robbing a Walgreens early this morning.

Police caught this man on surveillance video during the robbery.

They said he is one of the two allegedly responsible for it.

It happened in the area of 70th and O streets around 3:30 Monday morning.

Police said one of the suspects demanded money from a Walgreens employee.

They said that suspect had his hand in is pocket, but never showed a weapon.

The suspects ran from the store with some money.

Police are still investigating.