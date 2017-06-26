Police receive multiple swatting calls over weekend - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police receive multiple swatting calls over weekend

Lincoln Police are investigating dangerous prank calls to their department.

The first one came from a caller saying they killed 2 people and were going to kill two more.

Officers responded to the home at 2332 W. Millstone Road, cleared the scene, and did not find anything suspicious.

They say the suspects used a phone app to spoof the victim's phone and call police.

UNLPD responded to the second call around 7:08 p.m. Sunday. Police say caller said his father had shot his brother and had a gun.

When they got to the second home, the owners had no idea where the call came from.

Police say prank calls like these can be extremely dangerous.

