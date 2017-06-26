Nebraska State Fair 2017 Celebration for Veterans Announced - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska State Fair 2017 Celebration for Veterans Announced

The 2017 Veterans Day Celebration will be held on Monday, Sept. 4, at the #NEStateFair.

Honoring ALL MILITARY SERVICE MEN and WOMEN who are serving or have served for our country.

Gate admission is FREE, all day, for personnel with appropriate identification. (Example: Military ID, VA ID Card, VA Medical Card, Veterans Organization Membership Card, Discharge Papers, etc.)

1:30 p.m. - Veterans Day Program

4:00 p.m. - Nebraska State Fair Closing Parade with a Salute to our Veterans

