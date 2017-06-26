Sarpy County fire destroys 1 home, damages 2 others - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sarpy County fire destroys 1 home, damages 2 others

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a fire that destroyed a Sarpy County home spread to two others nearby.
        Bellevue firefighters arrived first at the home, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The home sits southeast of Papillion.
        The arriving firefighters say the home already was engulfed, and flames had spread to the second home and was melting siding on the third home Papillion, Bellevue, Ralston and Omaha firefighters combined to put out the blaze.
        No injuries have been reported. The fire cause is being investigated.

