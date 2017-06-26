Sarpy County fire destroys 1 home, damages 2 others

It was a scary moment for one Lincoln woman, when she caught a man watching her change through her blinds. Police said 52–year–old John Opendi was watching a 34–year–old woman change. LPD said it happened at her apartment near 18th and G streets. Officials found the man in his car, not long after the incident. He was arrested for unlawful intrusion.

A Lincoln mail carrier faced an impossible task earlier this month when he found a letter sent more than 100 years ago in his pile.

Some houses being torn down to make way for commercial development in eastern Nebraska once sheltered Japanese-Americans escaping forced internment on the West Coast after the United States entered World War II.

It's the first day they're available

Get ready for some loud bangs and colorful skies, fireworks are back in season! Sunday was the first day that counties across Nebraska can begin selling fireworks. "You know people are excited. You know, first to buy fireworks and since Lincoln can't have it. they come out to town, out to Davey. And they were here when we opened at 9 a.m. this morning," said Curtis Schnase, the owner of Davey Fireworks. Not everybody bought, some came just to look and get into the patriot... More >>