Buffett's company buys 10 pct of real estate investment firm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Warren Buffett's company is spending $377 million to pick up 9.8 percent of a real estate investment trust called Store Capital.
        The Scottsdale, Arizona, based real estate firm announced Berkshire Hathaway's investment on Monday.
        Berkshire bought 18.6 million shares of Store Capital for $20.25 per share in a private placement sale.
        Store Capital's stock jumped nearly 11 percent to $23 after the investment was announced Monday.
        Berkshire is a conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, that owns more than 90 companies, including Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. It also owns Geico insurance, BNSF railroad and several major utilities.

