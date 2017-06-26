Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Dates for 2017 Big Ten-ACC Challenge Announced
19th annual event to be played Nov. 27-30
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Atlantic Coast and Big Ten Conferences on Monday announced the dates for the 19th annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The matchups, featuring all 14 Big Ten teams and all but one ACC member, were announced on June 8.
The dates for the 2017 Challenge appear below. Tip times and specific network assignments will be announced at a later date.
Monday, Nov. 27
Maryland at Syracuse
Wisconsin at Virginia
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Northwestern at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Purdue
Florida State at Rutgers
Illinois at Wake Forest
Iowa at Virginia Tech
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Duke at Indiana
Miami at Minnesota
Boston College at Nebraska
Michigan at North Carolina
Penn State at NC State
Clemson at Ohio State
Thursday, Nov. 30
Notre Dame at Michigan State
ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.