Former Husker arrested in Wisconsin

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A former Husker running back is in trouble.

Ahman Green, who played for Nebraska from 1995 to 1997, was arrested for suspicion of child abuse at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in his Wisconsin home, according to Brown County Jail records.

The former NFL star is the all-time leading rusher for the Green Bay Packers. He was inducted into both the University of Nebraska and Packers Halls of Fame.

Charges are expected Monday.