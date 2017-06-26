Statewide vanpool program to begin in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

June 26, 2017 (Lincoln, Nebr.) – The Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOR) Transit Section has contracted with Enterprise Rideshare to bring a statewide vanpool program to Nebraska. A vanpool is a mode of public transportation comprised of a group of commuters who agree to share their ride to work in a vehicle large enough to accommodate 6 to 15 people. The driver for each vanpool is a volunteer within the commuter group.

Enterprise Rideshare will provide vans equipped with Wi-Fi, satellite radio, 24-hour roadside assistance, auto liability insurance and scheduled maintenance to ensure safety. Vanpoolers will also have access to a guaranteed ride-home program, which ensures they can leave work at unscheduled times worry-free.

The cost savings for participating in vanpools can be significant. For example, on an average commute of 100 miles per day, this ridesharing option can save individuals up to $10,000 per year by reducing the cost of gas, vehicle maintenance and depreciation. Some employers may also offer a pre-tax payroll deduction for mass transit allowable under IRS Tax Code 132(f). In addition, almost all major auto insurance companies offer significant discounts to drivers who designate their vehicle as “recreation only,” which means using their vehicle for everything but driving to work.

NDOR has also received federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation to subsidize eligible vanpools in both the rural and urban areas. According to Kari Ruse, NDOR Transit Manager, “The statewide vanpool program will provide a valuable option in rural areas where public transportation is often limited, as well as in urban areas where traffic congestion is a problem and parking is limited. Both employees and employers will share the benefit of this safe, reliable, cost-effective transportation alternative. We look forward to our partnership with Enterprise Rideshare.”