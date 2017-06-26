Volunteers needed for firework clean up

PUBLIC ASKED TO CLEAN UP FIREWORKS DEBRIS

Volunteers needed for Oak Lake cleanup July 5

Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful (KLLCB) encourages residents to properly dispose of fireworks debris following private and public Independence Day celebrations. Officials recommend allowing used fireworks to sit for several minutes and using water to make sure they are completely extinguished. A metal bucket or a bucket with sand or water can be used as a temporary trash can. Cooled fireworks can be placed in regular trash for disposal.

“Start with a boom, end with a broom,” said KLLCB Coordinator Willa DiCostanzo. “Preventing litter is essential to a clean, healthy and safe community, and cleaning up your litter is part of being a good neighbor.” DiCostanzo said litter that is washed down storm drains eventually flows into streams, rivers and lakes, and the potentially harmful substances in fireworks can pollute the environment.

In addition to cleaning up after private celebrations, volunteers are needed for the annual Oak Lake Cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: stream). Select the “Oak Lake Cleanup” link. In connection with the cleanup, the Bureau of Fire Prevention will also collect unwanted fireworks and ammunition in the east parking lot of the park. The City’s annual Uncle Sam Jam celebration is Monday, July 3 at Oak Lake Park with a rain date of July 5. More information is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Uncle Sam Jam).

City ordinance allows the sale and use of permissible fireworks in the City only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4 of each year.

KLLCB is a program of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The fireworks debris prevention effort is funded in part by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. More information on KLLCB is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: kllcb).