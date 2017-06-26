Local hotels join the fight against human trafficking

Town Place Suites, a hotel in North Lincoln near I-80 and 27th, is the first in the City to take the Coalition on Human Trafficking's new training course, helping employees spot the signs of human trafficking.

"It's just, raise your radar and think 'hm, that's interesting,'" said Marcie Ybanez, with Town Place Suites.

The course trains employees at hotels within a 50 mile radius of Omaha. That includes Lincoln.

"Today, right now, there are women and girls here in hotels and motels in Lincoln and beyond who are being exploited," said Sister Celeste Wobeter, with Coalition on Human Trafficking.

According to a Creighton University study, in Lincoln, around 200 people are trafficked in just a 30-day-period. And when officials talk about victims of trafficking, they're speaking of those forced into the prostitution ring and not allowed to get out. More than 75 percent of that happens in hotels and motels. That means housekeepers, desk clerks,and maintenance workers are on the front line in the fight against human trafficking. . "They're actually in the rooms.

There's things in the rooms that they can recognize," said Ybanez.

They're taught to look for things like early-morning check-ins, young people looking disheveled, or spaced out. Anything out of the ordinary.

"Because it's happening under our roof...you know, I don't think that we're doing our due diligence," said Lucas Arias, with Lincoln Lodging Association.

The Lincoln Lodging Association is stepping up to the plate, encouraging all their local members to get the training and to stay watchful.Law enforcement is backing the effort up as well. The Police Department and Sheriff's Office say they need the community to help keep an eye out for sex trafficking victims. They say to trust your gut if you see something that just doesn't seem right. If it's not a 911 situation, yo can call 888-373-7888, and get help right away.

If you're interested in volunteering with the coalition, click here for more.