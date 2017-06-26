Emergency rooms on high alert during Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is a time when friends and families get together and fireworks fill the air, but for emergency rooms it's a time of high alert, with more than 10,000 people injured by fireworks in the U.S. every year.

Dr. Jessica Summers, a trauma surgeon at Nebraska Medicine, says, "With this whole week of active Fourth of July or active fireworks, it brings a lot of people into the hospital."

Safety officials say, they see a lot of life-changing injuries this time of year. These can involve loss of fingers, hands, arms, even injuries to the eyes and face.

Last year, Nebraska Medicine treated 30 firework accident victims in Omaha, many of them children.

"They run from little minor little injuries to severe life-threatening, disfiguring, disabling kind of injuries with fireworks. Deaths are fairly rare," said Dr. Summers.

They say the most vulnerable age group for accidents are between the ages of 10 to 14.

If you're planning on lighting-off fireworks this year, there are many precautions you can take.

Dr. Summers said, "I mean, I think, you know, having a good designated adult to do the lighting and probably another designated adult to keep track of the children is probably a good idea; keeping them as far away as possible."

With fireworks becoming legal in Iowa, trauma teams in Omaha are anticipating an even higher number of patients.

Firework experts are hoping that doesn't happen, so they're trying to educate people on firework safety.

Owner of Davey Fireworks said, "When you're done, you know, after your firework shoot, douse all your stuff with water. Make sure you always put the fireworks on a flat hard service."

They say it's always important to be safe. A disfiguring injury can change the lives of the victim and their family.

Dr. Summers says another key to staying safe is to avoid alcohol, if you're using fireworks.