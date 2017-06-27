Second Overnight Robbery in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Second Overnight Robbery in Lincoln

Another overnight and another robbery here in the capitol city.

This one happened around 11 p.m. last night at the Burger King at 48th and Holdrege.

Lincoln police say a black man in all black clothing walked inside the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. Once he got the cash, he then took off.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect and catch him.

