Second Overnight Robbery in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Another overnight and another robbery here in the capitol city.

This one happened around 11 p.m. last night at the Burger King at 48th and Holdrege.

Lincoln police say a black man in all black clothing walked inside the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. Once he got the cash, he then took off.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect and catch him.