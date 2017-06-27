Two Burger King employees robbed outside store - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two Burger King employees robbed outside store

Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect who robbed two Burger King employees outside the store near 48th and Holdrege around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man approached the two while they were taking out the trash, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. He took off with cash and their cell phones.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect and catch him.

