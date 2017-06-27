Alabama Army base on lockdown amid reports of active shooter - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Alabama Army base on lockdown amid reports of active shooter

Authorities are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Redstone Arsenal, an Army base in Huntsville, Alabama.

Col. Rich Spiegel, a spokesman for Army Materiel Command, said the arsenal was placed on lockdown and those inside were sheltering in place after what he described as “reports of a potential active shooter.”

Redstone spokesman Christopher Colster told reporters that authorities have not yet confirmed whether there is a gunman on the Arsenal grounds.

No injuries have been reported, Colster said.

Spiegel added, “The director of emergency services has responded with local and federal authorities."

